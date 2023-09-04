Volunteer firefighters from Calhoun, Soso, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron responded to a structure fire at 16 Clarence Knight Road in Soso early Saturday afternoon. The single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and they began an attack to prevent flames from spreading to the nearby woods. Firefighters also defended a propane tank near the rear of the home that the fire was threatening. Resident Antwan Jones was not at home at the time the fire occurred. Soso police, Dixie Electric and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
