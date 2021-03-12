As Mississippians spring forward on Sunday, State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is reminding residents to test their smoke alarms.
“There were 69 fire deaths in 2020,” Chaney said. “In 41 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you cannot afford smoke alarms, call your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free.”
The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following safety tips:
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button;
• Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond;
• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old;
• Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested;
• Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home;
• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms;
• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall;
• Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove;
• Create an escape plan and make sure all family members know where to meet outside of the home;
• Once outside, never go back into a burning building.
For more smoke alarm and fire safety tips, go to: http://www.mid.ms.gov/preparedness/fire.aspx
