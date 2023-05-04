There will be no citations issued for anyone after a Sunday fire off Don Curt Road was prevented from spreading and doing much damage on Sunday afternoon. It’s not clear who was burning, debris, but no B Clean employees were involved with it, officials confirmed.
Fire officials advise people to always be careful when burning things on a windy day, because flames can spread rapidly in those conditions. While the county implements burn bans and lifts them so people can clean their yards and burn trash and brush, the City of Laurel has an ordinance against burning. The fire behind B Clean was in the county, but Laurel firefighters responded because that was the closest department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.