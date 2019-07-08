Several volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a house fire at 47 Eastview Dr., Laurel, shortly after midnight Monday.
The fire was in the attic area of the single-family home, the first responding firefighters reported. After battling the blaze for several hours, Beat 3 responded to the scene with a track hoe to assist the fire departments in gaining control of the fire.
Homeowner Bonnie Laureh and the other residents were not home at the time. Laureh lived at the home with her adult daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren. No injuries were reported. The home sustained major damage.
Glade, M&M, Sandersville, Sharon, Shady Grove, Calhoun and Powers all responded to the scene. The American Red Cross also responded to assist the family with immediate basic needs.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
