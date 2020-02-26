An Ellisville man known and respected for his work at Laurel Truck Parts died Wednesday morning when his home caught on fire.
Elton J. Slayton, 91, former owner of Laurel Truck Parts and Supply, died in the fire that destroyed his home. He was discovered by South Jones Volunteer Fire Department firefighters.
“He was well-respected in the community,” said his daughter Pati Knight. “Through the years, if anyone had an 18-wheeler, they knew him. He lived in Jones County his whole life and was born in Neshoba County. He loved to travel, and he’d been to Alaska and all over the U.S.”
The great-grandfather was a member of Sandhill Baptist Church.
At 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, several Jones County fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of Sandhill Township Road in Ellisville. The fire was reported by a passerby who told a dispatcher flames were visible from the road.
The home was engulfed when first-responders arrived, and the blaze was quickly contained. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is under investigation. Jackie Knight, Slayton’s son-in-law and a former sheriff’s deputy, said the cause may have been an electrical fire, but this has not been confirmed.
Responding fire departments included South Jones, Southwest Jones, Union, Boggy and Ellisville. Jones County Sheriff’s Office and EMServ assisted at the scene.
