Jasper grand jury says Robertson shot car thief ‘unnecessarily;’ Robertson, Gilbert charged with aggravated assault in 2018 incident
•
A fired police officer is accused of firing his weapon “unnecessarily” and killing a woman who was stealing his wife’s car last fall, according to a Jasper County grand jury.
The same former officer, Christopher Wade Robertson, 28, was also indicted on aggravated assault charges in the 2018 beating of a Jasper County man that led to his firing. Robertson, along with former Laurel police officer Bryce Gilbert, 27, were arrested on Tuesday after being indicted by Jasper County grand juries.
Robertson was charged with manslaughter in the November shooting death of 30-year-old Dominique Henry, who was in Robertson’s wife’s stolen car at the time. He claimed self-defense, saying she was trying to run over him.
But the 2nd District grand jury questioned that, noting in the indictment that Robertson “did not act in self-defense,” as he “shot two or more times into the side of the vehicle,” District Attorney Matt Sullivan reported in a written statement. “Robertson’s indictment and arrest results from an extensive law enforcement investigation and an in-depth analysis and review conducted by the DA’s office.”
His indictment is for “Manslaughter for Unnecessarily Killing Dominique Ann Henry While Resisting an Unlawful Act.” Sheriff Randy Johnson got the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because Robertson’s wife worked as a part-time dispatcher for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
In a separate case, Robertson and Gilbert were both charged with aggravated assault in the 2018 beating of James Barnett on the side of a Jasper County roadway after Barnett fled from an LPD roadblock on 16th Avenue back on May 2018.
A 1st District grand jury indicted Gilbert and Robertson for “Aggravated Assault While Manifesting Extreme Indifference to the Value of Human Life,” saying that they both “caused and/or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to James Barnett.”
There was a “mountain of evidence” to go over in the manslaughter case, Sullivan said in a recent interview, and officials had to wait on reports from the crime lab. It’s not clear why it took more than two years to present the aggravated-assault case against Gilbert and Robertson to the grand jury.
Both officers were fired immediately after LPD and city officials viewed video of the incident in which Barnett was reportedly beaten and kicked with steel-toed boots.
“It happened one night, we saw the video the next day and said, ‘Let’s get rid of them,’” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “(The firing) would’ve been faster if we’d gotten the video downloaded that night.”
Barnett sued the city in U.S. Southern District Court in Hattiesburg and the lawsuit was settled last year, just days before Robertson shot Henry.
Sullivan didn’t take questions about either case. He only issued written statements. The aggravated assault indictments “resulted from factual information and evidence recently subpoenaed” by his office, he wrote.
“Only factual information supported by evidence will be admitted by the Judge should any defendant choose to go to trial,” Sullivan continued. “Rumor, speculation and unsubstantiated allegations are prohibited and cannot be presented for a trial jury’s future consideration. The defendants are presumed innocent of these charges until proven guilty. I am going to do my job and seek justice. We must insure that all those affected are treated fairly under our laws.”
Sullivan met with Henry’s mother Annie Rutledge and “several representatives of the community” about the case at least twice and supporters and NAACP members had a rally at the Jasper County courthouse in Bay Springs last month.
“They were just making sure we were on the job,” Sullivan said. “It’s a special case and it’s getting special attention.”
Henry was reportedly beating on Robertson’s door before daylight, and when he went to investigate, she had gotten into his wife’s car and started driving away. When Robertson tried to stop her, she tried to run over him and he shot and killed her, he reportedly claimed.
The two had no prior connection, sources with knowledge of the case said. Henry wound up at his house at that hour because she had gotten into a fight with a man she had just left Bok Homa Casino with and made the man let her out of his vehicle. She was near Robertson’s home and poultry farm off Highway 528, just east of Bay Springs, at that time and reportedly went to the residence trying to get a ride home.
In the assault case, Ridgeland attorney Dow Yoder filed a lawsuit against Gilbert, Robertson and the LPD on behalf of Barnett, claiming “racial discrimination” and a “violation of his civil rights.” The lawsuit, which represents only one side of a legal argument, claimed that the officers “brutally assaulted and publicly tortured Mr. Barnett on the side of a road in Jasper County.”
If convicted of manslaughter with a firearm, Robertson faces up to 25 years in prison. A conviction for aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned this morning (Thursday) in Jasper County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.