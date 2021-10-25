Laurel Fire Department’s Cobbins given highest honor
Laurel firefighter Jermaine Cobbins’ first job was as a lifeguard — and that was the first time he experienced the adrenaline rush of saving someone’s life.
“I was a lifeguard as a teenager, and when I saved my first life, there was something about saving that person that stuck with me,” Cobbins said. “I never knew it was going to be firefight- ing — but when I came into the fire service, I was always ready to put my best foot forward.”
On Friday, Cobbins, a 14-year career firefighter, received the honor of Firefighter of the Year 2021, the first time the award has been presented in 15 years.
Brian A. Ginn State Farm Insurance Agent sponsored this year’s award and presented Cobbins with a plaque and $500 for his dedication to the job.
“It takes a special person to do what you guys do,” Ginn said.
All of the firefighters at the department voted for the firefighter of the year. The award is even more meaningful to recipients since their peers chose him, Mayor Johnny Magee said at the ceremony.
“It’s one thing if one person chooses you for a particular task, but your peers chose you, so that means a lot because we know how they feel about you,” Magee said. “The majority of them said, ‘You’re doing a good job.’”
Cobbins is a Laurel native who graduated from Laurel High School in 2002 and
joined the fire department in 2008.
“I’m super excited, just the idea of my fellow coworkers to be able to trust me with their lives,” Cobbins said. “The thing is that you don’t understand that each day we wake up and we are put on the line, not only are these guys dependent on me, but I’m also dependent on them."
With the help of Whitney Pickering, Magee and Ginn, Chief Leo Brown was able to reinstitute the Firefighter of the Year program after a 15-year hiatus.
“Everyone voted — it wasn’t just by shifts or who was at work that day,” Brown said. “I gave everyone the opportunity to vote, and this year, we voted for firefighter Jermaine Cobbins.”
Brown has served as Cobbins’ battalion chief and station captain.
“He’s continued to do what he does now,” Brown said. “He comes into work with a positive attitude, and when things get going, he doesn’t complain no matter what task is put in front of him.”
The Insurance Women of America sponsored the firefighter of the year award when Brown first joined the department. The program ended in 2006 with former fire chief Steve Russell. Brown decided to bring the program back in 2021 because it is important to reward someone for their efforts throughout the year, he said.
“As a chief, that’s one of the high points of the job, other than promoting some- one,” Brown said. “I always said when they first stopped it and I was just a captain that I would like to start it back up if I was put in that position to do so.”
