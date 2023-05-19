A volunteer firefighter was killed Wednesday while trying to cross Highway 49 to assist at the scene of a wreck.
Philip Allan, 49, of Magee was struck in the northbound lanes of the highway by a 2022 Chevy Equinox driven by 81-year-old John E. Barnes of Prentiss. It was unclear what caused the wreck and attempts to get information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol were unsuccessful Friday.
Family and friends said Allan was a true hero, one who served his community and put others before himself for 25-plus years.
“He was a father, a friend and a brother to so many and will be greatly missed, please continue to keep the Allan family in your prayers,” said close friend Matthew Harrison. Allan was a firefighter and medical first-responder who loved to help others and tragically lost his life doing what he had done so many times before — helping another.
Anyone wishing to donate to family is asked to visit The Philip Allan Family Fund on Facebook.
“Jones County firefighters are grieving with our neighboring brothers and sisters,” said Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Volunteer Fire Service. “Philip was such a wonderful, gentle, giving soul. He was taken from us far too soon while doing what he genuinely loved. I hope this incident shows Mississippians the necessity of paying attention and, above all, slowing down when first-responders are on the road. This was a line-of-duty death that likely could have been prevented by taking those actions.”
