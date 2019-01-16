One man was critically injured after being involved in a crash with a fire truck that was on its way to an emergency call on Monday evening.
Kenneth “PeeWee” Fitzgerald was the passenger in a Deep Well Services Chevrolet pickup that was headed east on Highway 84 West and struck by a Soso Volunteer Fire Department “brush truck” that was attempting to cross from Highway 28 to Indian Springs Road.
Anthony Pitts, who is chief of the Soso VFD, was driving the Ford dually, running with red lights on, to get to a house fire that had been reported on Scoggins Road in Pendorff.
Pitts, two other firefighters and the driver of the Deep Well pickup suffered what were described as minor injuries. The firefighters went to the emergency room by private vehicle and EMServ Ambulance Service transported the two men in the pickup to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Fitzgerald was reportedly transferred to Forrest General Hospital with what were described as critical injuries. First-responders were reportedly doing CPR on him at the scene. Other responding firefighters stopped and rendered medical aid and assisted with traffic control.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Investigator Wayne Black with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Soso, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun volunteers responded to the structure fire on Scoggins Road just after 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one bathroom.
The three-bedroom brick home had moderate damage. Resident Pearlie Clark and her family were not home at the time. No injuries were reported.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
