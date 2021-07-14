Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee promoted and swore in new Laurel Fire Department firefighters Monday at a ceremony at City Hall.
Five were promoted — three that were already at the LFD and two new firefighters — and seven were sworn in to the department, Chief Leo Brown said.
Those promoted were Cpt. Joseph Purvis to battalion chief of training LFD personnel, Lts. Robert Armond and Antonio Mosely were each promoted to captain, firefighters Cardis Pearson and Joshua Parker were promoted to lieutenant.
Firefighters sworn in were Tommy Parker, Coleman Pickett, Travis Runyan, Alandis Jones, Eddie Henderson, Jarett Stephens and Mason Roberts.
“They are young and full of energy, and I’m excited to have them in the department,” Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of these guys on for a year but waited to swear them in until after they finished the Mississippi Fire Academy.”
The department now has a total of 57 firefighters, but it is still looking to fill six more slots, Brown said. The department is still hiring. Applicants undergo a written and physical test, background check and a six-week mini-training academy in Laurel before completing the Mississippi Fire Academy. Firefighter’s salaries start at $32,000 per year. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
The department is looking for people who are highly motivated and do not mind getting out in the city for events, Brown said.
“Because of our prevention staff, fires are down in the city and we do a lot of community work and are out in the public at events,” Brown said.
The new recruits will be spread out between the city’s five stations to “learn the different parts of the city,” Brown said.
“They will continue their training after being sworn in — learning when to use an offensive or defensive fire attack and how to use the tools in the truck among other things,” Brown said.
The department responds to about 700-900 calls annually.
