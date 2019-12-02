Some residents of The Highlands subdivision, just outside of Ellisville, had reason to be nervous Sunday when a brush fire, fueled by high winds, threatened several homes in the area.
The Ellisville Fire Department, along with volunteers from Moselle, Union, South Jones, and Southwest Jones, battled the blaze and kept the homes safe. It is estimated that 10-15 acres burned from along Interstate 59 at the 84-mile marker to Joan Drive.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control because of heavy smoke along the interstate.
At the same time, Hebron, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments were battling a 15-acre fire on Forest Holifield Road. No structures were immediately in danger.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission also responded to both scenes.
The Jones County Fire Council reminds everyone to refrain from burning when winds are high.
