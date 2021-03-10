Sandersville Fire & Rescue was dispatched to three out-of-control brush fires on Tuesday, one of which was a call for mutual aid requested by Sharon volunteers just off of Sharon-Sandersville Road. The second was on East Main Street, where the flames were endangering structures,The last one was on Tomechi Anowo, just outside of Sandersville. Firefighters at Sandersville and across the county are urging residents to not burn anything while conditions are dry and windy, which is what’s forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Even small burn piles can become a huge fire in a matter of minutes, officials warned. One such fire destroyed a mobile home in Pendorff last week.
