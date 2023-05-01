b clean fire

Pallets caught fire near B Clean on Don Curt Road. 

(Photo by Dana Bumgardner/ Jones County Fire Council)

Potentially catastrophic fires were contained at industries along Highway 11 in Laurel as firefighters responded to back-to-back calls on what was anything but an easy Sunday afternoon.

All of Laurel Fire Department’s trucks were dispatched to a paint booth/oven fire inside Howard Industries on Pendorff Road around noon. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.