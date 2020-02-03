Last Friday evening into Saturday morning was a busy time for the Jones County fire service. Two structure fires were reported and responded to, along with a rollover vehicle crash.
At 4:30 p.m., volunteers from M&M, Glade and Powers responded to 35 Masonite Lake Road to the report of a fire. Homeowner Dennis Stroud said he was raking leaves and pine straw in the yard and began burning it near the south side of the single-story wood home with a raised foundation. The fire “blazed up” and spread under the home, he said, and Stroud and his wife evacuated the home and called 911.
Upon arrival of the first responding fire units, smoke was visible from the gables of the home and through the front door. After an aggressive interior attack, firefighters were able to save a large portion of the residence. No injuries were reported.
At 11:03 p.m., volunteers from Hebron, Calhoun and Soso responded to the report of two camper trailers on fire at 492 Summerland Road. Lovell Young, who resided in one of the campers, said he found the campers on fire when he returned home. His sister Florine Young resided in the second camper, which was parked next to his. No one was home at the time the fires started. The campers were destroyed.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded. It was the second time the same volunteer fire departments responded to the same address. The first time was in 2017, when the brick home located there burned.
Before Calhoun volunteers was able to return to their station after the camper fires, they received a report of a one-vehicle wreck at Springhill and Service roads at 12:27 a.m. Firefighters found an extended cab Ford F150 down an embankment at the intersection. The Ford had rolled and taken out one of the stop signs and road signs at the intersection. Two unrestrained adult occupants were in the vehicle at the time, with one sustaining minor injuries and one sustaining moderate injuries. EMServ Ambulance transported one person to the hospital for treatment. The JCSD also responded.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/ Jones County Fire Council
