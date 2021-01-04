Single mother loses everything in Saturday night blaze in Eastabuchie
•
A single mother and her two children lost everything they owned as their mobile home went up in flames for a second time on Saturday night in Eastabuchie.
Heather Helton and 14-year-old daughter Destiny held each other and cried as firefighters pulled back the sides of the structure to get to smoldering embers in hopes of saving some of their belongings.
“I just want the pictures of my baby brother that died and my PawPaw’s stuff,” Destiny said, sobbing and wiping away tears. “All I have left is this,” she said, pointing to the Petal Panthers hoodie and sweatpants she was wearing.
Helton said that her husband left her and she moved their 22-year-old mobile home to 54 Clinton Road about four months ago. It became uninhabitable because the roof was caving in, she said, so they were using it to store their stuff while staying with a friend just down the road on Eastabuchie Loop.
“We had three crates of clothes — one for me, one for (Destiny) and one for my 2-year-old,” Helton said. “We have nothing now, just what we’re wearing.”
She said that the mobile home caught on fire earlier in the day and then it and a small shed started burning again around 8:30 p.m. When volunteer firefighters arrived, the home and the shed were engulfed in flames, according to reports. Moselle, Union and Southwest volunteers responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Helton said she didn’t have insurance on the trailer, but even if she did, most of the family’s valuables are “things that are irreplaceable,” she said.
To help the family, call 601-315-9877.
That was one of three residential fires in a 48-hour stretch to start 2021 in Jones County.
Less than a half-hour after the Eastabuchie fire was first reported, volunteers were dispatched to a house fire at 209 Pine St. in Sandersville. The rear of the wood-frame home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to reports, but the family made it out. The home sustained severe damage.
Volunteers from three districts responded, including Sandersville, Rustin, Sharon, Shady Grove, M&M, Powers and Glade. The Sandersville Police Department and Mississippi Power responded, as well.
Ten minutes after midnight Friday, a young family in south Jones County escaped a raging fire but lost their home to the blaze. Home owner Ian Riser said he was awakened by the smell of smoke in their home at 332 Kirkland Loop in the Union Community. When he went to investigate, the door to the garage was “very hot,” he told firefighters,
He immediately got his wife, two children and dog out through the back of the house and they called 911. Volunteers got the call at 12:10 a.m. and, when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. They immediately began to attack the flames, but the home had significant damage. Volunteers from Union, Southwest, Moselle, Johnson and Ovett responded.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
