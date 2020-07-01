The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages firework safety this Independence Day.
“There may be more personal use of fireworks at homes and in neighborhoods than usual,as many public fireworks displays are canceled because of the coronavirus,” State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said. “I hope that Mississippians will use caution if they handle fireworks.”
On average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July holi- day, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The risk of fireworks injury is highest for young people 4 and under, followed by children 10-14. Sparklers, often a favorite with children, can reach up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns.
For those choosing to use fireworks, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal suggests these safety tips:
• Observe local laws.
• Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire
protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed.
• Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.
• Usecommonsense:alwaysreadand follow the directions on each firework.
• Never point or throw fireworks at anoth- er person.
• Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.
• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.
• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass and trees.
• Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.
• Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fire- works.
• Never give fireworks to small children.
• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
