The Light up the Night fireworks show in Ellisville is scheduled for Thursday at Community Bank Park in downtown.
The show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., but entertainment will begin at about 6 p.m.
Restoration Run June 26 in Laurel
Mission at the Cross will host its Restoration Run 5K on Saturday, June 26. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. Visit missionatthecross.com to register.
Farmers’ market Fridays in Ellisville
Ellisville’s farmers’ market will be each Friday from 6-8 p.m., and will be followed by movie night. The event will be in downtown near Community Bank Park. For vendor information, contact Brandi Galjour at theellisclub@gmail.com.
