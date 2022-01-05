Laurel’s first baby of 2022 arrived early Monday morning at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Ariel Jade Mallet was born at 2:10 a.m. at 6 pounds 10 ounces to 17-year-olds Mkenzie Mclain and Jonathan Mallett. The couple wedded Nov. 17, just 40 days shy of their first child’s due date.
Mclain did not have much time before baby Mallet made her way into the world. Mclain said she had planned to be induced, but her water broke and the baby was on her way. The doctor did not even have time to make it to the room before Ariel did. When the doctor arrived, the family joked he had come just a little too late.
Mclain said she did not have an easy pregnancy. In September, Mclain started experiencing contractions and thought she was going to have her baby early. She also lost her grandfather September 13.
Mallett and Mclain said they had chosen their baby girl’s name after “The Little Mermaid.” The family said they got a surprise when they went to get the hand and footprints made of baby Mallet. She gave the nurses a thanks with one finger.
Mclain attended Northeast Jones, and Mallett attended Wayne County High School. Mclain said she did not have an easy pregnancy and was glad to have her baby girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.