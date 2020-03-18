South Central Regional Medical Center confirmed Wednesday at 5 p.m. that one of its patients has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is reportedly from Jasper County and did not need to be hospitalized.
As of today, before the case was confirmed, the hospital has stepped up protocol by screening visitors and patients with temperature checks and questions related to symptoms. Recent rumors of a COVID-19 patient were unfounded, as SCRMC hadn't received any positive tests until now.
"Patients, including those who visit South Central's Emergency Department, are now allowed one visitor at a time," said Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers in a press release. "Each visitor will be required to pass the hospital's screening guidelines before going further."
No other details about the patient have been provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.