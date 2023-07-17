WESSON – In 2021, Copiah-Lincoln Community College identified fiber-splicer training as the leading industry gap for the region. Soon afterward, Co-Lin Workforce Education had the opportunity to apply for funding that would allow the college to establish a fiber-splicing program, the first of its kind at the time. With the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, work-from-home and school-from-home sharply increased, making residential internet and wi-fi technology broadband a new requirement, not just an added benefit to the home. While most have returned to the workplace and classroom, the demand for connectivity continues to increase.

co-lin fiber slicing

Co-Lin Workforce Education fiber-splicing technician students who completed the program are, from left, James Case of Wesson, Dalton Benton of Magee, Austin Reynolds of Silver Creek, Haddon Smith of Brookhaven, Maddox Smith of Pelahatchie and Andrew Edwards of Laurel. (Photo submitted)

Access to broadband enables people more affordable and efficient access to basic services such as health care, education and government services. With the recent establishment of the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi office, statewide emphasis on broadband infrastructure and increasing accessibility has been given top priority. With the broadband expansion initiatives being introduced, fiber splicing techs are in high demand as they play a crucial part in the installation and maintenance of internet infrastructure.

