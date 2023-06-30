Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies Jaroné Walker and Chris Emmerich teamed up with Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders Dwayne Walters and Lance Chancellor to help deescalate a tense situation in which a man was threatening suicide on Thursday at a residence in the Powers community.
Deputies were first on the scene and able to locate the man in a storage shed on the property. Deputies secured the scene for medical personnel and were utilizing deescalation techniques when Powers Fire & Rescue EMRs arrived and joined in the effort to encourage the man to seek medical and mental healthcare assistance.
