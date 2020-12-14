The first rounds of Pfizer’s FDA-approved vaccine shipped over the weekend and Miss. Department of Health Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he’d be among the first Mississippians vaccinated, along with epidemiologist Paul Byers. Hospitals and long-term care facilities will reportedly receive vaccine shipments first — the general public won’t receive it until an unspecified time in 2021.
Linda Gavin of South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel said the hospital hasn’t received word on its share of the vaccines just yet.
The vaccines could be made available to hospital staffers in Jackson as soon as Dec. 16, WLBT TV in Jackson reported. The shot could cause some “mild” side effects that shouldn’t prevent hospital staff from returning to work.
