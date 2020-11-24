Judge Dal Williamson issued fines to several would-be jurors in Jones County Circuit Court after they failed to appear in court or give notice for their absence.
Seven residents appeared before Williamson on Tuesday to explain why they failed to report for jury duty during the September-October term of court: Wendy Crosby, Kendra Hatten, Lisa Grubb, Courtney Taylor, Crystal Dukes, Diana Jo Ellington and Sarah Nichols. Ellington was excused, and Taylor’s case was delayed pending evidence from her employer that she had COVID.
Several of the people called into court cited medical appointments and COVID tests as reasons they didn’t show up, Williamson noted that doctors can’t actually excuse jurors from court.
“I have to be honest with you,” Williamson said, “my back hurts a lot. I take medicine for hypertension. Doctors don’t have the authority to excuse someone from jury service.”
Crosby said she had doctor visits on Sept. 28 and on Oct. 12. She said her doctor told her she didn’t belong on a jury panel in the wake of some health-screening results. The doctor then sent a letter to Williamson, so Crosby assumed she was excused for court on Oct. 5. She apologized to the judge, who was appreciative.
“I did need you as a juror on Oct. 5,” Williamson said. “I need good jurors for this system to work like it’s supposed to. If I excused everybody (for doctor visits), I wouldn’t have a jury up here. I appreciate your apology very much.”
Crosby was fined $100. Williamson said that jurors are not excused unless they hear it directly from his office.
Ellington wasn’t fined. When she visited a doctor on Oct. 5, which Williamson’s office said she could do, she was given a COVID test and told to self-isolate. That meant staying off the jury panel. She did, however, serve on Oct. 16.
“Next time, get excused by the court,” Williamson said. “We were looking for you that day.”
Taylor told the judge that her employers were supposed to have faxed his office about her contracting COVID-19. She tested positive Oct. 6, she said. The judge said he hadn’t seen anything from them and told her to bring further proof.
Dukes, who was meant to serve Oct. 5, was fined only $100 because she served later that month on Oct. 16 and called. She missed the first date because of phone problems and didn’t realize she’d missed court until a fellow juror inboxed her on Facebook, she said. Hatten similarly missed court Oct. 5 but served Oct. 16, and she was also fined $100.
Grubb and Nichols admitted fault and apologized. Nichols had duties with the National Guard to attend and simply forgot to call, she said. Grubb was fined $100, and Nichols took the heftiest fine, at $200.
“I’ll be frank, if you’d called and said you had to go work for the National Guard, I would have excused you (Nichols),” Williamson said. “Everyone was wondering where Ms. Nichols was. This is your civic duty.”
The maximum fine for failing to serve as a juror after being summoned is no more than $500 and/or no more than three days in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.