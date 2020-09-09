Five men, none of them students, were arrested Tuesday night when they were caught with illegal firearms and drugs on the Jones College campus, JC Executive Vice President Finée Ruffin said.
Keyshun Arrington, 22; Brandon Gordon, 20; Benjamin Murry, 22; Jacario Ducksworth, 20; and Stephen Ulmer, 24, were traveling together in one vehicle when they were stopped by the Jones College Campus Police for a traffic violation. The Ellisville Police Department provided backup after contraband was found.
“In the moment, this situation encountered by our three on-duty campus police officers, who followed institutional procedures, requested backup of our local law enforcement partners, the Ellisville Police Department,” JC President Dr. Jesse Smith said.
The men were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and face various charges. Arrington is charged with carrying weapons on school property and had a warrant from another agency; Ducksworth is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance; Murray is charged with possession of a firearm on school property; Gordon is charged with possession of marijuana-first offense, possession of paraphernalia, introduction of contraband to a jail, and possession of a firearm on school property; and Ulmer is charged with possession of marijuana-first offense and possession of a firearm on school property.
“Campus safety is one of our top priorities at Jones College,” Smith said. “I am proud of our Jones College police force and their continued efforts to ensure the safety of our campus community. Under the leadership of our police chief Stan Livingston, our officers have continually participated in advanced training to prepare them for an event such as this.”
Gordon was once a standout wide receiver at Laurel High and South Jones who was charged in 2018 with aggravated assault after, police said, he shot at a group of people on South 4th Avenue. He’d been playing football on the Copiah-Lincoln Community College team that year.
Ducksworth played for the Bay Springs football team in 2018, nicknamed “Duck.” Then-coach Dan Brady noted Duck was “always one of the best athletes on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.