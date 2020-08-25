The Mississippi Flag Commission on Tuesday axed three of the final five flag designs, leaving two choices for Mississippi voters. The flags will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. If one of the flags receives a majority of the vote, it will be the official state flag. If not, the issue will be taken up again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.