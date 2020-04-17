Contractors waiting on DEQ to bid for debris cleanup
Newly elected Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes and his wife rode out the Easter tornadoes in the saferoom at the county barn on Soso-Big Creek Road.
“I was sheriff when Katrina came through, and I’m having flashbacks,” he told a crowd of contractors at a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon. “From Cracker’s Neck to Moss is total devastation. It’s pitiful. It’s worse than Katrina.”
The board made a proclamation of emergency after the tornadoes — the county was already under a proclamation of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people need a lot of help,” Dykes said.
One of the first steps toward helping the hundreds of residents whose homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged is to remove debris. About two dozen contractors — 40 or so people in all — sat in the courtroom, many wearing facemasks, in hopes of bidding to handle that project.
But that will have to wait until the state Department of Environmental Quality approves a dump site, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
“Until you know where you’re going, you can’t bid, right?” he asked.
Contractors agreed, because their price would depend on how far they have to haul debris that was left in the wake of two longtrack twisters that struck within an hour along virtually the same path on the evening of Easter.
A statewide burn ban was lifted this week, which may give contractors that option for the quickest, cheapest way to dispose of some of the debris, they said. But household debris and other waste will have to be separated.
Sheffield said it was best to wait until the site(s) and all guidelines were in place before getting bids.
“We don’t want to have to move it all over the county,” he said.
Board President Johnny Burnett and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said that all contractors would get a fair shot at bidding for the job.
“It may be next week,” Ashley said. “We’re waiting on DEQ right now.”
The board’s next meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday in the circuit courtroom in the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
“We’ve got the red tape, but we have to do it,” Burnett said. “I hope every one of you get to do something in Jones County.”
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is expected to send a team from his office to the Soso Police Department starting Monday to assist residents, Dykes said. He’s also trying to get representatives form the state Board of Contractors to the area to help put a stop to “folks trying to take advantage of” storm victims.
