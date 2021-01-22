Laurel Mardi Gras parade canceled
•
Jones County residents hoping to let the good times roll this Mardi Gras will have to wait a year.
COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the annual Laurel Mardi Gras parade, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, said Layne Bounds, president of the Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which organizes the annual parade.
"We waited as long as we could," Bounds said. "We were hoping the (COVID) numbers would go down enough, but they haven't."
Bounds said fears about large crowds gathering in close proximity in downtown coupled with the strained health-care system due to the pandemic was too much to 0vercome.
The parade is one of three major fundraisers put on by the FOP, which help fund such activities as the annual Shop with the Cop program, which helps gives Christmas gifts to children, The other two — a clay shoot and golf-ball drop — are still on as scheduled, Bounds said.
"This is a time where (law enforcement) can get out and interact with the public on a different level," Bounds said. "It's an event where the community can come out together for a couple hours and have a good time."
Bounds said he is hopeful that next year's Mardi Gras parade will go off without a hitch.
Laurel's parade is the latest to get the axe due to the pandemic. Both Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans — the two most synonymous American cities with the annual celebration — announced that there would be no parades in those respective cities. Parades on the North Shore of Louisiana, similarly, have been canceled. Mardi Gras parades along the Gulf Coast also have been canceled.
The Mardi Gras — or Carnival — season began on Jan. 6 on the day known as Epiphany, or 12th Night, and extends until the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, which starts the 40-day Lenten season leading up to Easter.
Mardi Gras Day, commonly known as Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.