An Ellisville woman is behind bars after being boxed in by cars as she tried to make her getaway on a motorcycle, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Heather Rowell, 34, was charged with felony fleeing and several traffic offenses after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 590, going toward Covington County, according to the report.
Deputy Matt Bailey was monitoring traffic on Augusta Road near Ellisville when he attempted to stop the Honda Shadow, which was being operated by a woman without a helmet. She reportedly refused to stop and headed west on Highway 590.
Cpl. La-Dean Byrd and Sgt. Jeff Monk joined the chase and it continued into Covington County to Bethel Church Road, where JCSD deputies were able to use their patrol vehicles to “box in” the motorcyclist and bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion, the report concluded.
In addition to felony fleeing, Rowell was charged with reckless driving, no crash helmet, no motorcycle endorsement, no insurance, no license and improper signal and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. She has a history of drug-related arrests.
