An Ellisville woman is behind bars after being boxed in by cars as she tried to make her getaway on a motorcycle, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Heather Rowell, 34, was charged with felony fleeing and several traffic offenses after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 590, going toward Covington County, according to the report.

