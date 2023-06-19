The prospect of being arrested must have been a hard pill to swallow for a pair of Jones County men. One reportedly ingested crystal methamphetamine while leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and reportedly twice rammed narcotics agents during the pursuit.

David Cleckler, 50, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance two counts of felony assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and being an ex-con in possession of a firearm after leading the narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a chase that started at the Dollar General on Highway 84 East and Holfied Road on Thursday, according to reports from the JCSD.

david cleckler

Cleckler
preston atwood

Atwood

