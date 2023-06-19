The prospect of being arrested must have been a hard pill to swallow for a pair of Jones County men. One reportedly ingested crystal methamphetamine while leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and reportedly twice rammed narcotics agents during the pursuit.
David Cleckler, 50, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance two counts of felony assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and being an ex-con in possession of a firearm after leading the narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a chase that started at the Dollar General on Highway 84 East and Holfied Road on Thursday, according to reports from the JCSD.
Cleckler was driving the vehicle and 19-year-old passenger Preston Atwood was charged with tampering with physical evidence after reportedly tossing 97 grams of meth and a handgun from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Cleckler was initially arrested and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and later transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center following his admission of swallowing meth, according to the report. He was returned to the jail following his release from the hospital over the weekend.
Cleckler was set to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. Atwood made his initial appearance on Friday and bond was set at $5,000.
“We are working hard each and every day to rid Jones County of the scourge of illegal narcotics,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The fight is difficult and long, but we are committed to protecting our communities from dangerous illegal narcotics such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and others.”
