A Florida man who was in town working for an amusement company wound up on a ride that wasn’t fun — in the back of a police car to jail.
Julio Salazar, 30, of Spring Hill, Fla., was charged with statutory rape and possession of child pornography after his teenage accuser’s parent filed a complaint at the Laurel Police Department to launch the investigation. Investigators picked up the suspect off Ellisville Boulevard, and when they brought him in for questioning, they discovered the sexual images of minors on his phone, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“We’re not putting out a lot of information because of the delicate nature of the charges,” he said.
Salazar made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $1 million. The suspect and the accuser were both in town with Wade Shows, which provides the rides and some of the entertainment at the South Mississippi Fair.
The age of consent in Mississippi is 16, so that means the girl Salazar is accused of having sex with is under that age. Sources with knowledge of the case said she is 15. Salazar had been with the company for about five years.
Wade Shows, based in Spring Hill, has been providing entertainment at the local fair for almost 40 years and has the “highest standards” to guard against this sort of thing, president and CEO Frank Zaishik said. “We’ve always had the best-practice protocols — drug tests, background checks — so we’re distraught that something like this is alleged to have happened. We support the legal system and any just outcome.
“We want to provide safe, fun amusements for our customers. We don’t support any illegal activity.”
