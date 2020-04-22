2015 drug court graduate gets 15 years in prison
•
A Jones County man who graduated from drug court failed at being free.
Chase Pineda, 27, was ordered to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to burglary, grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
It was his third time to stand before Judge Dal Williamson on the same charge before going through with the guilty plea. Two previous times, he stopped short of admitting to what he was accused of. The judge ordered the case to go to trial after the second time, but public defender Cruz Gray got his client one more chance to admit what he did.
Williamson told Pineda to tell him what he did instead of allowing the defendant to simply agree with the affidavits that were read by District Attorney Tony Buckley, the way most plea agreements are handled. Pineda was facing more than 90 years in prison, if he’d gone to trial and was found guilty of all the crimes he was charged with.
Pineda admitted to going in the home of Kimberly Steed on Wansley Road in September 2018 without permission. He had 159 Clonazepam pills and several items of hers in his car when Steed called Deputy Jared Lindsey to report the break-in.
She had allowed Pineda in the home earlier that day, Buckley said, and asked her to help him sell the pills. She refused, Buckley said, and later left to go to a baby shower and did not give Pineda permission to stay inside the residence.
When Lindsey arrived, there was a “strong odor of marijuana” and Pineda had a pipe. Some of Steed’s belongings were in Pineda’s car and some were stacked up near a door.
After Lindsey asked if he had stolen her stuff, Pineda said he was “high and couldn’t remember … he said he does stupid stuff when he takes pills,” Buckley said.
“I went in — I was high — and I intended to take the items,” Pineda told the judge. “I had the medication — a lot of them — in the vehicle. A friend of mine has a prescription but doesn’t take (the pills). That’s how I got them. My intent was to sell them.”
In August 2018, Pineda was arrested after being accused of stealing items from the law office of Dana Bumgardner on West 5th Street in Laurel. Heather Ford, who cleaned the office, let him in while she worked one night, he said. He admitted to taking a laptop, tablet and cash, but he didn’t admit to taking a portable safe and savings bonds, at first.
“He said he needed money for his child’s birthday,” Buckley said.
Pineda told the judge, “I accept full responsibility. I didn’t take the lockbox from the office, I took it from Heather. I would take responsibility. I saw what was in it and took it from her. Either she was going to get it or I was going to get it.”
Ford was fired and a warrant was issued for Pineda’s arrest after the items were discovered missing, he said. A total of $1,600 in savings bonds that were taken are still unaccounted for, Buckley said.
“I’m sorry for all the harm I caused. I relapsed,” Pineda said.
That case was investigated by Sgt. Brandon Evans of the Laurel Police Department.
In addition to the prison time, Pineda was ordered to serve five years on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, participate in the court’s community service program and pay a total of $2,427.50 in court fees and fines, which includes $500 in restitution to Steed.
Pineda has an extensive criminal history, but he avoided prison time by going to Jones County Drug Court and graduating in 2015.
“I had a pretty rough addiction,” Pineda said at the graduation ceremony, “and this helped me to grow into the man I’m supposed to be.”
Pineda has three children and was once considered a “model participant” in drug court.
“You were sober and clean for three years … How did you go this far backward?” Williamson asked. “You had three years of preparation to say no … and you fell back into the deepest depths.”
Pineda said he got a “better job” after graduation from drug court, “but all the other guys there were on it.”
Williamson said he was concerned about Pineda’s children and wondered why he couldn’t stop for their sake. He asked, “Do you want them to say, ‘Our dad’s a drug dealer?’”
Pineda said he didn’t want that. He went on to say that when he uses, he “goes full throttle. I use enough to kill a horse.”
