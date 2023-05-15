The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has cast a web — the World Wide Web — that netted its 400th “Most Wanted” suspect in the last three-plus years.
Jennifer Davenport, 35, of Ellisville didn’t get confetti or any prize — other than a pair of handcuffs — for being No. 400 to be taken into custody since the current JCSD website included the first list of “Most Wanted” suspects on March 5, 2020.
Davenport was taken into custody by the Foley (Ala.) Police Department after being stopped for a traffic violation on May 9, according to a press release from the JCSD. When officers there ran her history through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, a Jones County Circuit Court bench warrant came back as active for failure to comply with a pre-trial diversion program on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Davenport also had a 2015 outstanding indictment for burglary and other charges.
Davenport was transported to the Baldwin County jail and held at the request of the JCSD. Davenport later went before a Baldwin County judge to sign her waiver of extradition, which she signed on May 10, 2023. Davenport was transported back to Jones County by JCSD deputies and is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial court appearance.
“We have been diligent in pursuing those individuals with active warrants who are listed as ‘Most Wanted,’” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
The Court Services Division, under the leadership of Sgt. Lance Williams, “is working hard each and every day to bring in those who are on our ‘Most Wanted’ list,” Berlin said, adding, “If you are appearing on our ‘Most Wanted’ list, my best advice is to just come turn yourself in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.