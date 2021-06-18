Bisnette’s daughter Katie to start as assistant prosecutor on July 1
Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette has a black belt in karate.
His daughter Katie Bisnette Sumrall said it’s a second-degree black belt, but dad Dennis corrects her, saying it’s “just a black belt.” Remembering the little details is important for their line of work, both being attorneys and knowing how to argue their case.
Throughout her childhood, Katie shadowed her father, taking karate classes with him, shooting pistols, running 5Ks and joining him in almost every hobby he pursued. She spent long hours in her dad’s office at the Jones County District Attorney’s Office since the age of 12 — after school doing homework, helping around the office with what she could and seeing her dad work hard to prosecute cases in Jones County.
“It’s all I largely remember from growing up is watching him or coming
to this office after school and playing or playing in the courtroom,” Katie said.
July 1, Dennis is passing along another passion to his daughter — after 20 years on the job at the Jones County DA’s Office, his daughter will take on his role as an assistant district attorney.
“It’s like the movie version of life, and stuff like this doesn’t happen,” Katie said.
Dennis took on the role after working primarily on civil cases in private practice during the 1990s and serving as a city prosecutor and city judge. The work as a city prosecutor and judge was part-time, so when a friend of his got elected, he knew he could help out at the DA’s office. The opportunity arose to work for the DA’s office in 2000, and he made the move from private practice to trying criminal cases for the county.
Katie started her career as a teacher, but she knew that she wanted to be a lawyer like her father.
“I've watched him over the years, and I think everyone wants to be like their first hero, and watching him in the courtroom, I just knew from Day 1, I wanted to do that,” she said.
After graduating from West Jones High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, she taught one year of eighth-grade English and decided to take the LSAT after that, Katie said. From there, she went to law school at Mississippi College and interned at the Forrest County DA’s Office before graduating in 2013. For the past seven years, she’s practiced at Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey, PA.
Katie saw her dad take calls and texts during vacation and be on duty 24/7, but she isn’t scared off by the long hours. She knows it’s all just part of the job.
“At any one time, you may have 175-180 cases active,” Dennis said. “You can’t really schedule anything, and your weekends are blown.”
However, Dennis always put his family first while maintaining an incredible work ethic, Katie said.
“He was always there and never missed a game or performance,” Katie said. “He always found time to be there, even if he had to sit up in his chair with his laptop at home later. He’s always found a way to succeed at work and with us. I know how to do the job because I’ve seen it done so well.”
Like her father with his three daughters, Katie’s up for the challenge of raising kids and balancing her work life. She’s up and about after having second child Sadie Sumrall seven weeks ago. Her first daughter Leigh, 4, is named for her father.
With her husband Tripp Sumrall, a defensive coordinator for Jeff Davis County High School football team, Katie does not mind a busy schedule and a big workload.
There’s no doubt in Dennis’ mind that his daughter will take on the responsibilities of the DA’s office just as he has for the past 20 years, he said.
“I think she will do great, and I don’t think she will have any problem with it,” Dennis said.
Although he’s enjoyed his work, Dennis said getting more time and a flexible schedule to do what he likes helped him make the decision to retire. However, he said he doesn’t “sit well” and neither does Katie.
“I’m going to miss the work and the cases that have come up recently that I won’t get to finish out, but those will become Katie’s cases,” he said. “I think I’ll do three months of just whatever I like, then possibly go back to trying cases. With our personalities, we don’t take being confined well.”
Dennis will not be completely off the hook from the DA’s office, Katie said.
“He’ll be getting a lot of calls and texts from me asking for his advice,” Katie said.
But there will be more than just calls and texts. Taking on her father’s old office, she hopes he leaves it exactly as it is — the books, filing system, knicknacks. He’s worked out a system over the past 20 years to keep it organized, and she does not want to change anything. It’s just the way father and daughter want it, and it’s special to Katie because it's more than just a place to work — it’s where she grew up with her father.
