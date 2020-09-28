A Laurel man was chased and arrested right beside Laurel Middle School on West Drive Monday afternoon.
Justin Hughes, 29, reportedly fled a traffic stop by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Interstate 59, near the 16th Avenue exit, at about 2:30 p.m. after a deputy had recognized his vehicle as stolen. The suspect was chased through the woods leading to the school and arrested on West Drive.
Hughes was booked at 3 p.m. The charges weren't immediately available on the jail docket.
