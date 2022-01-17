A man who used to run down quarterbacks is now chasing people with quarter bags and other criminals for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Xavier Thigpen has joined the JCSD team as a patrol deputy, Sheriff Joe Berlin announced last week.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds played football at West Jones High School before going on to star at the University of Southern Miss. From there, he went on to short stints with the Green Bay Packers of the NFL and the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football league.
After that, he was hired by the Laurel Police Department and went to the law enforcement training academy and he was an LPD patrolman for about a year before joining the JCSD.
“We are proud to have Xavier serving on our JCSD team,” Berlin said. “He is a great law enforcement officer and will be a great asset to the residents of Jones County.”
