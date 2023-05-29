A former pastor who was supposed to be putting pops in a store was popped for breaking the 10th Commandment, Laurel police reported.
Adam Patrick, 43, of Laurel, a former pastor at Dying to Live Ministries, was arrested last Tuesday for shoplifting from Walmart in Laurel. Patrick was employed with a beverage distributor, Pepsi, and was in the store regularly to stock his merchandise. He had allegedly been stealing items from the store for over a month. Officers arrested Patrick at Walmart. His bond was set at $5,000 after he was charged with grand larceny. He has since posted bond and been released.
