The race for U.S. President isn’t the only race that will be on local ballots this November. There will also be a race about … well, race.
Jones Countians will decide whether to keep the non-functioning separate water fountains in front of the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. The fountains used to be marked “Colored” and “White,” but those words have been covered with placards.
Still, some find the fountains offensive because they’re reminders of the state’s segregationist past.
“When I see them, I see the humiliation of my grandfather and grandmother when they came here,” Ellisville native Donnie Watts, 68, told the Board of Supervisors in July.
Supervisor Travares Comegys agreed, saying “These water fountains are not a tourist attraction … they’re something that a lot of people aren’t proud of. I don’t want Jones County to be known for having segregated water fountains.”
Supervisor Larry Dykes suggested putting the matter to a ballot to let the people decide, and the board agreed, 4-1. The language for the referendum was recently submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office for approval.
It will be on the ballot along with the presidential race, a U.S. Senate race and the District 2 Justice Court Judge race. There will also be ballot initiatives for the state flag and medical marijuana.
Oct. 5 is the last day to register at the circuit clerk’s office to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The offices in Laurel and Ellisville will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 for people to register.
