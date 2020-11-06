County faced similar decision on removal in 1989
A measure to remove a pair of non-working segregationist water fountains was shot down again, as it was when Supervisor Larry Dykes’ father served on the same board 30 years ago.
In 1989, Thurman Dykes abstained from a Jones County Board of Supervisors vote that rejected an offer by the state to move the fountains from the courthouse in Ellisville. This time, instead of making a decision on their own, the board handed choosing power to the county’s residents. Per the vote Tuesday, 16,370 to 12,869, the fountains will continue to sit out front of the courthouse with placards placed over “colored” and “white.”
Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks noted to Leader-Call staffers that the county’s voter turnout had been historic in 2020; there are 44,362 registered voters, and 30,202 voted, a 68 percent turnout.
Donnie Watts, who describes himself as a descendent of slaves, introduced the issue to the board both in 1989 and in June of this year. He wanted the fountains placed in a museum because they symbolize racism experienced by his ancestors, he said.
“You can see right through the placards (that cover them),” he told the board this summer, “and when I see them, I see the humiliation of my grandfather and grandmother when they came here.”
Watts and his wife Joyce didn’t return phone calls. When Dykes asked Watts this summer if he would have a problem with voters making the decision, Watts responded, “We didn’t vote to put them out there.”
The Hattiesburg resident petitioned for the help of the NAACP in 1989. Manuel Jones, then the local chapter president, said the group was “not satisfied with the decision that the Board of Supervisors made. It was a sign to let the whole state of Mississippi know that racism is alive in Laurel and Jones County.”
The group managed to push the county officials to cover the segregationist labels with plaster, which came off in the rain. Then-Supervisor Calvin Holifield proposed that the fountains be marked by historical plaques, which are still on the fountains today and read, “Jones County Courthouse.”
“I don’t think this is going to solve it,” Thurman Dykes said at the time. Larry described his father as open-minded and always trying to do the right thing.
But for handling the fountain issue, Larry’s ideas were different.
“My feelings, and evidently those of the others, were that the only fair way to do it was to let the people vote on it,” he said. “They cast their votes, and they chose to keep the fountains.”
The supervisor stands by his statements from the June meeting when Watts reintroduced the issue — he believes the people should have voted on changing the State of Mississippi flag, not lawmakers. “That’s taking away from democracy,” he said. “If the people’s choice had been to remove the fountains, we would have gotten permission from the historical department and removed them. That would be the end of it.”
Joyce Watts argued that the supervisors put it on the ballot this year because they knew Jones Countians would vote against their removal.
The courthouse, including the fountains, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Who would want to relive that part of history?” Watts told the Hattiesburg American over the summer. “I can see right through those plaques. I know what they say. If they were so gung-ho about keeping those fountains, why don’t they take those plaques off where everybody can see the words ‘colored' and ‘white'?”
On election night Tuesday, the county-wide referendum strongly favored the no votes throughout result calls. Voters stepping into the polls were met with this question:
“Two nonfunctional water fountains are located at the west entrance of the Ellisville Courthouse with the word ‘Colored’ engraved on one fountain and the word ‘White’ engraved on the other fountain. However, the words have since been covered by plaques and are no longer visible. Do you support removing the water fountains?”
“These water fountains are not a tourist attraction … they’re something that a lot of people aren’t proud of,” said Supervisor Travares Comegys. “I don’t want Jones County to be known for having segregated water fountains.”
“I told (Watts) that it’s strictly nothing against you, but I understand why this is being brought up,” Dykes said. “But we’re in 2020, and I think Jones County and the state have come a long way with people getting along and respecting one another.”
