Jones County voters will decide if controversial water fountains stay at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. That’s what the Board of Supervisors decided, by a 4-1 vote, in Monday’s regular meeting.
Supervisor Larry Dykes made the motion to put the matter on the ballot in November.
“Let the people vote yay or neigh,” he said. “They didn’t get to vote on the flag … we don’t need to take it upon ourselves to decide.”
Supervisor Travares Comegys cast the lone dissenting vote, saying, “We’ve been put in the position to make decisions like this.”
People across the nation, state and county have been “cooped up with COVID,” he said, and there are strong divisions over race-related topics.
“If we make it a public issue, it will only intensify that type of behavior,” Comegys said. “It will cause more division in an already divisive situation.
“If we put every decision on the people, what would be our job?”
Before the decision to put the issue to vote, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley told the board that she had sent a notice-of-intent form to the state Department of Archives and History and talked to staff there.
“They plan to bring it up in their monthly meeting,” she said, “but they want to know specifically where we plan to put them if we remove them.”
The Civil Rights Museum in Jackson “might be interested,” she said. Supervisor David Scruggs said he would want them to stay in Jones County if they are removed.
The courthouse in Ellisville has been designated as a historical landmark, so no work can be done to it without approval from the MDAH. That was the explanation supervisors gave Donnie Watts at their first meeting of the month when Watts asked that non-functioning “Colored” and “White” water fountains from the days of segregation be removed. Plaster and placards have been used to cover where they were and Watts admitted that they aren’t visible, “but I remember where they were,” he said.
The state flag came down from both courthouses and all government properties on Wednesday, as required by the Legislature.
Comegys made a motion that a committee be formed “to review all options” for what to do with the fountains if they are removed.
“We want to do it in a correct manner so we will be legal,” he said.
Comegys’ motion died for lack of a second.
In another matter, the board agreed unanimously to require all county employees and people entering county buildings to wear facemasks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Comegys made that motion, board President Johnny Burnett seconded it and supervisors unanimously agreed.
“It’s a proven fact that wearing a mask and distancing cuts down on the number of cases,” Burnett said, adding that one of his employees has been battling the virus for seven weeks. “He almost died twice. He’s a miracle. God’s healing hand is the only thing that’s gotten him through.”
Comegys acknowledged that there have been some critics of mask requirements, “but not wearing masks hasn’t worked,” he said. “If we prevent one or two people from getting this terrible virus, it’s all worth it. We’ve got to try something to slow this down.”
Burnett clarified that county employees working alone in a building or riding alone in a vehicle don’t have to wear a mask. Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, said that Jones County “somehow escaped” being part of Gov. Tate Reeves’ most recent order of 10 counties whose residents will be required to wear masks and undergo other restrictions because they’ve been deemed a “hot spot.” Neighboring counties Forrest and Covington are part of Monday’s order and it was required in Wayne County starting last week.
“We need to be an example and stay as safe as we can,” Burnett said.
The board also unanimously agreed to hire Protec to provide security and check temperatures at the lone courthouse entrance, which will be on the north side, where the handicap-accessible ramp is.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin said that the cost will be $48,000 for the year. Checking of temperatures for people entering courtrooms has been mandated by the state Supreme Court, Gavin said. Protec has a metal detector that also checks temperatures at the same time, Gavin said. Since that order was put in place, Jones College nursing students have been stationed at two entrances to check the temperatures of people entering the building.
Protec owner Joey Davis agreed to let his employees and equipment handle those duties if the county signed a one-year contract.
“I can’t see COVID going away in the next six months,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said.
Ashley and Gavin also noted that at least 75 percent of the cost would likely be reimbursed by the federal government.
“There’s a good chance Jones County will be getting $1 million” to help cover coronavirus-related costs, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said.
