Four injured in 3-vehicle wreck

Four people, including two children, were injured in a Saturday morning three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 North near the Shady Grove Fire Department. The wreck shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 15 for more than an hour.
While the firefighters were working at their station at 10:43 a.m., they heard a loud crash, said Dana Bumgardner public information officer for the Jones Fire Council.
“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found three vehicles involved with a total of nine occupants inside, including several children,” Bumgardner said. “They immediately began rendering emergency medical aid to those in need and began traffic control.”
Bumgardner said a Chevrolet Silverado that was pulling a travel trailer was traveling north on Highway 15 but stopped, waiting on the vehicle in front to turn left into a tire shop. Then a white Toyota Tacoma, also traveling north, rear-ended the travel trailer, which was then rear-ended by a Nissan Altima. The Nissan and Toyota sustained major damage in the incident with the travel trailer sustaining minor damage and the Silverado sustaining no damage.
The four occupants, including two children in the Altima, endured moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service. The two occupants of the Silverado (one adult and one child) and three occupants in the Toyota (one adult and two children) declined transport to a hospital.
Shady Grove VFD was assisted by Sharon VFD. MHP and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
