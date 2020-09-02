Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee swore in four police officers Tuesday after three completed police academy training and one received a Top Physical Fitness award.
Friends and family were at City Hall for the intimate ceremony where James Parish, Zachary Cook, award recipient Raven Naylor and Lauren Gregory accepted their roles as peace officers. This will bring the department’s officer count to 50, just a few short of chief Tommy Cox’s goal of 55. Cox said the department has six female officers, “which is more than we’ve had at one time, I believe, in the history of the department.”
“We really never get to 55 in this day and age, but if you can get 50-plus, then we’re in good shape as far as our coverage,” Cox said. “This is a good step in that direction.”
Parish, Cook and Naylor each participated in pre-training at the Laurel Police Department before heading off to the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute. That pre-training gave them an edge over the other cadets.
“These three did extremely well, thankfully in part to our great training staff,” Cox said. “They had a step ahead. … Just because it’s harder to find people, we don’t lower the standards.”
Parish said he’s always had role models in law enforcement, but it was “the decrease in people who care, people who want to do the right thing” that drove him to enroll in the police academy. Parish is a Laurel native.
“I wanted to reach out to the Laurel community,” he said. “I wanted to be that difference in our community. … It’s a team and a brotherhood that’s like a family. From Day 1, they took us in and have nurtured us like we were little babies. We’ve got a long way to go.”
Parish said he and the other recruits have formed a special bond since enrolling together at the academy.
“We spent four weeks together before we left, and we were together after for 12 weeks,” he said. “We spent more time together than we did with our families. We were all we had. There were other cadets, but you form that bond with your own people.”
Of the police academy, Cook said it’s “very paramilitary.”
“We did a lot of things that will translate out here, in the real world,” he said. “They did a very good job preparing us to be out here on the streets. … It feels good to be moving forward in my career.”
Cook noted that his pre-training helped him and the other recruits start the academy with foundational knowledge. As Cox said previously, it gave the cadets knowledge enough to graduate from the start.
“It was kind of a shell-shock how much it did help us compared to other cadets who didn’t have that opportunity,” he said.
The recruits are undergoing field training, during which they’re regularly evaluated for about 12 weeks by a field training officer.
Cox said that the next batch of recruits will likely exit the police academy in January, “so we’ll probably be doing this again here pretty soon.”
