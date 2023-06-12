An adult and three youths are safe after they were separated from their group on the Leaf River Saturday as thunderstorms peppered the area.
The four had entered the river at the Highway 588 boat ramp on a large float. They were with a larger group of people in boats and on floats, but the group became separated when it began to storm.
Boggy, South Jones and Southwest volunteer firefighters responded, with Southwest volunteers deploying a rescue boat. The four were located about 7 p.m. about four miles north of the boat ramp at Highway 590 — several miles south of where they entered the water.
“Prior to embarking on your water adventures, be sure to check the weather so you can be safe on the water,” an official with the Jones County Fire Council said. “Don’t get in the water if it is thundering an lightning and alway remember your safety gear and life jackets.”
