An adult and three youths are safe after they were separated from their group on the Leaf River Saturday as thunderstorms peppered the area.

The four had entered the river at the Highway 588 boat ramp on a large float. They were with a larger group of people in boats and on floats, but the group became separated when it began to storm.

