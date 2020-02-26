A Jones County man who was accused of shooting at a residence early Wednesday morning was behind bars before sunrise facing felony charges.
Jashawn Solomon, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm after being arrested in a traffic stop by officer Seth Crabtree at Wansley and Flynt roads. Solomon was with three unidentified juveniles who were also placed under arrest, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
No injuries were reported and more charges were likely, Cox said, noting that the case was still under investigation. He said it didn’t appear to be gang-related.
Jail records show that Solomon was also charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into a dwelling.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of 8th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.
Solomon made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $20,000.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
