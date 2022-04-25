Fourth felony sends fraudster to prison
A three-time fraudster’s fourth felony is sending him to prison for five years. James Tee Walls II, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of credit-card fraud, embezzlement and grand larceny and was ordered to pay restitution of more than $30,000 to his victims after serving five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
That was the plea agreement that was worked out between Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin and public defender Patrick Pacific and approved by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson. Walls admitted to using a company-issued credit card from Premier Trucking in Copiah County to roll up more than $22,000 in personal purchases and cash withdrawals locally after he was fired in October 2020. But the card remained active because of a “clerical error,” Martin said, and “he continued to make numerous transactions.”
In all, the total stolen was “upwards of $50,000,” Martin said, but $22,119.12 of it was in Jones County. He was arrested for that last July and he was also charged with credit-card fraud for using his girlfriend’s grandmother’s card to get $3,379.50 in cash. Investigator Josh Freeman of the Laurel Police Department and Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department worked those cases.
Walls caught a break after bilking the estate of a relative and stealing from his parents in 2017. He admitted to stealing $9,515.24 from an estate that he was the co-administrator on and taking woodworking equipment and a gun from his parents and selling it to an Ellisville pawn shop for $1,450.
He petitioned the court to get his bond reduced from $35,000 to $5,000 and was released, and he was approved to participate in the DA’s pre-trial intervention program. If he had met the requirements of the program, his charges for embezzlement and grand larceny would have been removed from his record. But he failed to do what he was supposed to and the judge removed him from the program.
When Williamson asked Walls why he kept doing this sort of thing, Walls said, “Addiction.” He told the judge that he underwent back and neck surgery, then “got cut off Oxycontin,” and from there, he started stealing to get money to support his addiction to opioids.
“I’ve been clean and sober for nine months, and I’ve never felt better,” Walls said. “By the grace of God, I’ll never go back.”
After serving his time, Walls will have to pay a total of $32,888.93 in court fees, fines and restitution and he’ll be under MDOC post-release supervision for 10 years so the court can enforce his restitution payments over that period of time. He still owes the estate $4,680.24 in addition to the $22,119.12 he owes Premier and the $3,379.50 he owes his girlfriend’s grandmother.
“My job is to get these folks their money back,” Williamson said, “and I’m going to do my job.”
