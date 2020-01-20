A group of college students got a scare Sunday afternoon when the tour bus they were in caught on fire on exit 78 on Interstate 59.
Driver Juan Johnson with Birmingham Express Bus Lines said the group from the University of Alabama was traveling north on I-59 when an unknown object fell off of an 18-wheeler in front of the bus. He swerved to miss the object but was unable to completely avoid it, hitting it with his rear driver’s side tire.
As he was exiting the interstate on the Sanford Road exit, he noticed flames near the tire. Once the bus stopped, all 29 passengers were able to safely exit the vehicle and the driver attempted to use a fire extinguisher on the blaze. But the bus was engulfed in flames when volunteers from Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments arrived.
No injuries were reported, but the bus sustained major damage. The Sanford Road exit on the northbound side of I-59 was closed for about an hour while emergency crews cleared the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.
The passengers were college students from Tuscaloosa traveling home from New Orleans, where they had attended a fraternity formal.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
