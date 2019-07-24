Several Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will have special school registration immunization clinics for stidents 10-17 next week. No appointment will be necessary. All clinic times are from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Area clinic dates and locations include:
• Jones County Health Department, 5168 Old Highway 11, Ellisville; Thursday, July 25; Friday, July 26; Tuesday, July 30; Wednesday, July 31; Thursday, Aug. 1; Friday, Aug. 2;
• Jasper County Health Department, 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs; Thursday, July 25;
• Wayne County Health Department, 1100-A Cedar Street, Waynesboro; Monday, July 29; Wednesday, July 31; Monday, Aug. 5;
• Covington County Health Department, 600 South Arrington, Collins; Friday, July 26
During these clinics, the health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering seventh grade.
“A Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) booster vaccination is required for those entering seventh grade. To make sure your adolescent is completely protected, we also recommend they get the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry.
Check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need. Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.
For a full schedule of upcoming clinics, visit http://HealthyMS.com/page/23,21091,221.html.
For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit HealthyMS.com/immunizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.