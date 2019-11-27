Football season is nearing the fourth quarter with some big rivalry games coming up. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reminds motorists to have a game plan to make sure everyone reaches their game day destination safely before kickoff.
As fans head to the Egg Bowl or to watch the Golden Eagles play, delays are not on the agenda. To avoid congestion, drivers can download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app. It gives users real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts. The alert pins are interactive, providing users with more information at the touch of finger.
“MDOT’s Road to Game Day” initiative is not just about getting to and from the game with no delays. MDOT’s main goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel so we can keep our crews safe while working in the field.
MDOT has more than 3,000 employees across the state and almost 75% of them work in the field alongside traffic as part of their daily job.
“MDOT works hard to make sure our workers have extensive safety training and follow all safety guidelines,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “But our crews can only do so much. We count on you, the driver, to watch out for our men and women to keep them safe.”
Here are some tips to stay safe behind the wheel and keep crews safe in the field:
• Never drink and drive. Always have a designated driver
• Pay attention to the road and your surroundings when driving
• Drive the speed limit
• Use extreme caution when traveling through work zones
• Make sure everyone in the car wears a seat belt
• Secure your load
For more information MDOT, visit MDOTtraffic.com or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
