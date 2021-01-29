The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and PROtec Security, LLC are joining to offer a free self-defense class for women. The eight-hour class will be 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 11 at the JCSD Training Center (130 North 12th Ave., Laurel).
Participants will be taught how to stay safe in the public, home defense and self-defense techniques for public settings. It will be a hands-on class with participants engaging in potential threats during realistic instructor-led scenarios. Participants will need to wear clothing appropriate for training and tennis shoes.
Participants must be women who are 18 or older. To register, call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and ask for Melisa Kelland. Class space is limited so those who wish to attend are asked to confirm their spot as soon as possible.
Participants will need to furnish their own masks and social-distancing measures will be in place to the extent it’s possible.
