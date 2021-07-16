To help parents gearing up for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.
Parents can get a free copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunizations, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place through Aug. 2.
Parents must go to the Office of Vital Records (222 Marketridge Dr., Ridgeland, off Highland Colony Parkway) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements. Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.
State law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required immunizations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for seventh-grade entry.
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance from their immunization provider before school entry. A child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.
Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.
