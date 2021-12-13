“Somebody has got to do something."
That was the answer that Free State Citizens Action Union member Robert Breeland and others gave when asked why they joined the upstart local political watchdog and action group. Breeland’s wife Patsy echoed her husband’s sentiments in regard to the downward spiral that the country currently finds itself in.
“We felt helpless,” she said. “This group gives us faith that we will be able to make a difference. We are doing this for our children.”
Sheila Brooks saw an FSCAU ad in the Leader-Call and decided to join.
“We have to hold our government accountable, and we have to get back to being a God-fearing country with good morals and where we stand up for freedom,” she said.
Her son Kennedy Brooks, a student at Jones College, said he joined the group to be an advocate for young people.
“Freedom is being taken away, and it’s going to affect people my age,” he said. Kevin West committed to the grassroots group because he wants the country to “return to its traditional Judeo-Christian morals and values.”
“We have to get back to Godly ways and fight the evil and corruption that lives in our government,” West said.
Rhonda Perkins added, “We have to hold elected officials accountable and make sure we have the same rights as we used to.”
Making a difference was the reason that FSCAU hosted a political forum featuring guest speakers Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks on Thursday. However, that event was just a tiny portion of the work that FSCAU is doing in regard to educating voters, holding local, state and federal government officials responsible for their actions and being proponents for the constitution, freedom, smaller government, fiscal responsibility, law and order and election integrity.
It was election integrity that took center stage at Faith Arena Church in Laurel on Thursday evening.
“The more groups like this, the better government we get,” Watson, a former lawmaker from the coast, told the crowd of nearly 50 people. “Legislators vote differently when they know people are watching."
The 2020 election in Mississippi was one of the “cleanest, fairest elections we’ve ever seen,” Watson said. But he and Brooks conceded that problems exist, including illegal immigrants attempting to vote.
“Right now, an illegal can register to vote with just a utility bill,” Brooks said. “We can not legally ask for any type of identification at all," Watson added.
What the two election officials revealed during Thursday’s meeting was that there are some serious “holes” in the verification and I.D. requirements when it comes to voter requirements, said FSCAU founder, Navy veteran and Leader-Call columnist Buck Torske.
FSCAU is planning to “work with district Legislators and Sen. (Chris) McDaniel to introduce a bill to tighten Voter I.D., verification and find a more efficient means to purge voter rolls and provide a minimum standard for security of voting machines state-wide,” Torske said.
And Torske isn’t just blowing smoke. Even though this group is only a few months old, its members are already putting state and local officials on notice that there is a new watchdog to reckon with. FSCAU members have started attending Laurel City Council, Jones County Board of Supervisors and Laurel and Jones County school board meetings and political events.
FSCAU has formed alliances with national groups such as “Americans for Prosperity” and the “Convention of States.” Sheriff Joe Berlin has talked to the group, and they even had McDaniel host an FSCAU meeting at his home, an event that had more than 60 people in attendance.
In October, the group asked Laurel School District officials if Critical Race Theory was being taught in its schools. The school board responded to the group’s inquiry by providing a non-answer, stating that the district “follows federal and state laws” and the district “uses textbooks approved by the Mississippi Department of Education.”
However, because of FSCAU asking the question and the answer — or lack thereof — given by the board, this particular issue is now on the local media’s radar as well.
Torske formed FSCAU after reading a letter to the editor in the Leader-Call saying that “the reason that the Left is winning is because they actually DO something.”
“Our side bitches and moans, wrings their hands and waits for someone else to act,” Torske said. “ I decided that what we have is worth saving, and the Left and their agenda must be opposed openly.”
The idea for FSCAU is pretty straightforward, he said. The No. 1 priority of the group, Torske said, is to “give people a means where they can be involved and know they’re not alone. That they matter and can influence and affect the course of government. We, the people, ARE the government.”
FSCAU currently has more than 80 people who identify as either members, supporters or influencers. It doesn’t accept donations yet, although the group is in the process of filing with the Secretary of State as a political committee.
“We’re not candidate-focused, we’re an issues-based group,” Torske said. “Our intent is transparency from elected and appointed government officials. We want them to know we are paying attention and hear us. ‘Currently, our urgent concerns are education curriculum, protecting the Second Amendment and election integrity,” said Torske, adding that term limits, strong defensible borders and right to life of the unborn are also part of their mission.
Ellisville resident and FSCAU member Don Hartness, a Jones County Republican who was previously a member of the Tea Party, wrapped it up in a nutshell: “You can change the state and the nation if you start with your local officials.”
